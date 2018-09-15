Adam Gase ditches captain vote, appoints them himself

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
The Dolphins no longer are a democracy.

Coach Adam Gase has dispensed with the practice of allowing players to pick captains, opting instead to appoint them himself. This year, five players will serve as full-season captains, with a sixth added each week.

The five full-season captains are quarterback Ryan Tannehill, receiver Kenny Stills, center Daniel Kilgore, cornerback Bobby McCain, and special-teamer Walt Aikens. Defensive end Cam Wake served as the Week One extra captain.

I picked them,” Gase said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I changed it this year.”

Why the change?

“Because I wanted to,” Gase added.

Technically responsive, Gase eventually provided more reasoning for his decision to name the captains: He wants guys who will embrace leadership when the team needs it.

“We’re looking for those guys that’ll step up when things get tough and things aren’t quite going the way [we expect],” Gase said. “Who’s going to step up, and who’s going to be a guy not only to play well but to be vocal as well?”

It’s clearly another consequence to the lost season of 2017, which saw the Dolphins encounter plenty of adversity — and which allowed Gase to realize who was with him and who wasn’t.

In 2017, players voted for five captains: Still, Wake, Mike Pouncey, Ndamukong Suh, and Michael Thomas. Pouncey and Suh were two of the players purged by Gase after the season.