Alshon Jeffery repeats “I’m not a doctor” when asked when he’ll play

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery remains unsure when he’ll be able to return from a shoulder injury.

Jeffery repeated “I’m not a doctor” four times when reporters asked him about the health of his shoulder, according to Philly.com.

Last year Jeffery played through the shoulder injury and was the Eagles’ leading wide receiver with 789 receiving yards. He had surgery after the Super Bowl and said during the offseason that he was confident it would heal in time for him to play Week One, but that turned out not to be the case.

“It’s just improving every day, just always tomorrow. When I had surgery, it was frustrating, but when I was finally able to move around, I think it was just every day getting better. It’s a process,” Jeffery said.

And you’ll have to ask Jeffery’s doctor if you want to know how long that process will last.