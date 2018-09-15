Bennie Fowler’s time with Patriots ends, after only four days

Getty Images

The Patriots may want to add a revolving door to their receiver room.

Out is Bennie Fowler, a veteran who joined the team on Tuesday. The team announced Fowler’s exit on Saturday.

Fowler’s release cleared a spot for offensive lineman Cole Croston, who was elevated from the New England practice squad. Last year, the undrafted free agent was a healthy scratch for 13 games on the Patriots’ roster. Croston’s spot on the practice squad was filled by (wait for it) a receiver. Riley McCarron becomes the latest potential short-term Patriots player.

The extra offensive lineman may have something to do with the fact that veteran Marcus Cannon is questionable with a calf injury.

The Patriots face the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, in a rematch of the 2017 AFC title game.