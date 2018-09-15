Bills cut Jeremy Kerley

Getty Images

Jeremy Kerley‘s stint in Buffalo lasted one game.

Kerley, the veteran wide receiver who signed with the Bills this offseason, was released today.

The 29-year-old Kerley was in the starting lineup for the Bills in Week One but didn’t do much, catching two passes for just seven yards on a day when the Bills’ entire passing offense was atrocious.

Kerley has played six seasons with the Jets and one with the 49ers. He’ll now be a free agent and can sign with any team. He’ll probably catch on somewhere, given his experience as both a receiver and punt returner, although some teams may figure that if he can’t help the pathetic Bills passing game, he probably can’t help anyone else, either.

With the spot Kerley’s departure opens up on the 53-player roster, the Bills have called defensive tackle Robert Thomas up from the practice squad. Thomas will be eligible to play tomorrow against the Chargers.