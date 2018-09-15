Browns cut Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Josh Gordon era is over in Cleveland.

Gordon, the highly talented but highly troubled wide receiver, is done with the Browns. The team released a statement saying that he will no longer be with them going forward.

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday,” Browns General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally, and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.”

The Browns did not say why they are releasing Gordon, but there will be immediate speculation that it has to do with his longstanding issues with substance abuse. Gordon has had his career nearly derailed with his addiction, and he missed training camp this year, saying he needed to focus on his mental health.