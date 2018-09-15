DeShone Kizer confident he can lead the Packers if Aaron Rodgers can’t

Getty Images

If DeShone Kizer lost confidence, that would be easy to understand. As a rookie last year, he was the quarterback for an 0-16 Browns team. This year he was traded to the Packers, and when he had to fill in for Aaron Rodgers in Week One, he had two turnovers and didn’t lead any scoring drives.

But Kizer says he’s not losing any confidence, and if Rodgers’ knee injury keeps him off the field Sunday against the Vikings, he’ll be ready to fill in.

“If my number is called, I think I’ll be able to go out there and have some success,” Kizer told ESPN.

Kizer also felt like he did what he had to do while Rodgers was having his knee checked out.

“I think I did a halfway decent job,” Kizer said. “There’s a lot of things you can correct in practice, but for the most part I think I really understand what we’re trying to do. I understand what their defense is trying to do. If my number is called, I think I’ll be able to go out there and have some success.”

The Packers need a quarterback who’s more than “halfway decent,” so they’re hoping Rodgers can go. Kizer may be confident in himself, but it’s hard for anyone else to be confident in the Packers without Rodgers.