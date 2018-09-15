Devonta Freeman out 2-4 weeks

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but he’s going to miss more than just that.

Freeman will miss 2-4 weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The knee injury Freeman suffered in the Thursday night opener in Week One was initially described as minor, but it appears to be more significant than it first seemed.

Freeman struggled through a knee injury last season and missed some work during the offseason while rehabbing his knee. It has to be alarming to the Falcons that the running back they signed to a five-year, $42.5 million contract is having trouble staying healthy.

While Freeman is out, Tevin Coleman will get more work at running back for the Falcons. Coleman has shown himself to be more than qualified to fill Freeman’s shoes. Last year the Falcons won both games that Freeman missed, and the Falcons scored 34 points in both games.