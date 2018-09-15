Dirk Koetter: Percentages say go for it on fourth down, but if I fail I’m out of here

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 15, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says there are two choices on fourth down: Play the percentages, or play it safe. And he usually chooses to play it safe.

The Buccaneers kicked on every fourth down in Sunday’s win over the Saints, and when Koetter was asked about that afterward, he acknowledged that the analytics have shown that going for it on fourth down is often the wise move. But in the next breath, Koetter said he doesn’t want to risk going for it on fourth down at the wrong time, perhaps costing his team a game and himself a job.

“The percentages say you should go for it almost every time,” Koetter said. “We’ve studied the analytics on it and the problem with looking at it like that – those are all looking at all fourth downs over the course of the season. You might get three in a row, but if I don’t get it in this particular game, we might be losing, and I might be out of here. We’ve got a plan for every game. We have a plan for the season and then we do an analytical plan based on the team we’re playing. There’s analytic number that tell you what to do on every play, but this game isn’t played by computers. It’s combination there – you’ve got to make decisions in real time and not look back.”

It’s true that a coach who goes for it on fourth down more often might make three in a row and then get stopped on a key fourth down that costs his team a game, and if that happens the coach will be criticized and maybe even fired. But a coach refuses to go for it on fourth down also risks losing, being criticized and fired. In NFL coaching, your job is always on the line. You might as well fight for your job with every weapon available to you, and one of those weapons is analytics, which have consistently shown that going for it more often on fourth down is wise.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson understands that. Pederson has embraced analytics and was the NFL’s most aggressive coach on fourth down last year during the regular season, and continued his analytical approach in winning the Super Bowl.

Pederson’s success ought to be a lesson to other coaches about going for it on fourth down, but some coaches are stubborn. Shortly before Koetter was promoted from the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator to head coach, he scoffed at analytics, saying, “I don’t need a freaking piece of paper with a bunch of numbers on there” to make his decisions. That mindset may be changing thanks to Pederson’s success, but it’s changing slowly.

27 responses to “Dirk Koetter: Percentages say go for it on fourth down, but if I fail I’m out of here

  2. If he plays it safe all season he is going to lose his job anyway. You can’t win with field goals. The late Tony Sparano taught us that. Doug Pederson taught us last year it takes some intestinal fortitude and trust in your team if you want to hoist the hardware at the end of the year.

  4. The coach is worried about a single decision costing him is job? In week 1? Isn’t he only in his 2nd season? Who’s running things down there? If I’m a player, that interview certainly was not a confidence builder in terms of where we are going this season

  6. Another case where perception is just as important as reality.

    Guys like Belichick have a longer leash because of their track record. Also, the fact that Robert Kraft is so supportive is really helpful too.

  7. I read an article years ago about a high school coach who always went for it on 4th down and always onside kicked.
    And it worked most of the time.
    His philosophy was if you punted or kicked off you were giving the other team the ball and an opportunity to score.

  10. He needs to start going for it if he even wants to have a job at the end of the year they need at least a wildcard spot for Dirk to stay so unless he wants to be unemployed he should probably rethink this statement.

  11. Kind of unfair to be a dead man walking like that in Week 2 and when Fitzpatrick is your QB. Unless Koetter demanded they draft Jameis Winston, this isn’t probably fair.

    Licht was done a poor job so far, where it sort of comes off like Glazer is calling the shots there, because nothing Licht has done are things BB would have done down there.

  15. Dude, if you’re worried ‘bout losin’ your job, then you should be a position coach.

    “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, head coach of the Cam-rolina Panthers, would certainly disapprove.

    There’s many more factors that go into a 4th and one decision than a stat sheet. What’s the score? How much time is on the clock? Where’s the ball? Who has the momentum? How has your running game done earlier in the game? Are any of your offensive players injured? The list goes on and on.
  19. Football always favors defense (that’s why there is the position of punter and kicker). Going for it on 4th and 10 inside your own 40 is generally a fools decision (there is a reason why the team didn’t advance the 10 yards needed for the first). If 4th and 3 or less psychologically you need to treat this as any other play, and not going for it. Play it like it’s 1st down.

  20. The main thing is that you need a supportive owner. The reason Pederson has been able to have his success doing so is because Lurie understands and supports the analytical viewpoint. In his tenure Doug has both won and lost games because of this but maintains his security because the owner understands what he’s doing and why.

    Kind of unfair to be a dead man walking like that in Week 2 and when Fitzpatrick is your QB. Unless Koetter demanded they draft Jameis Winston, this isn’t probably fair”

    Koetter absolutely DID NOT want inFamous Jameis, remember he was the OC at the time. That was a Glazer (sell tix with the FSU connection) and Lovie (mentor a young man who makes bad decisions) deal. Koetter was essentially told “this is what you get.”

    That being said, as others have said, if you’re coaching scared, you’re not coaching to win.

  24. Why is the media touting this as a new thing? Jimmy Johnson used to be incredibly aggressive on fourth downs. Belichick has always been.

    You play to win the game. Koetter got conservative at the end of the Saints game and almost blew a 48-24 lead. You have to keep your foot down on the gas pedal.

  27. “uys like Belichick have a longer leash because of their track record. Also, the fact that Robert Kraft is so supportive is really helpful too.”

    The Pats have gone for it on 4th down many times under Belichick, often succeeding. There have been a couple times in big games they didn’t though, and a coach who had been doing poorly at that point might well have put a final nail in his coffin by doing so.

