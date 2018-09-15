Josh Gordon bids farewell to Cleveland

Getty Images

On Monday, the Browns officially will move on from receiver Josh Gordon. On Saturday night, Gordon said farewell to Cleveland.

“Huge s/o to the city of Cleveland, this place will always feel like home to me,” Gordon said on Instagram, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m extremely honored and blessed to have been able to grow up and start a life amongst such a passionate and motivated group of individuals. It’s been a hell of a journey with you guys. I wish all of you nothing but the best. Thanks to the @ClevelandBrowns organization for having me, I’ll never forget my time here. ‘Same book, next chapter.’ P.S. Anyone need a deep threat WR??”

As to that last point, the answer is, “Hell yes.” The question becomes whether someone will roll the dice on a player who eventually ran out of second chances with the team that made him a second-round pick in the supplemental draft.