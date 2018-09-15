Josh Gordon ruled out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

After missing all of training camp for personal reasons, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon managed to play just one game before missing time for injury reasons.

The Browns have announced that Gordon has a hamstring injury and will not play tomorrow against the Saints.

Hamstring injuries are a common concern for players who miss training camp, as a player who runs at full game speed without a lot of time to get into game shape are always at risk.

Gordon missed all of training camp because he was dealing with personal issues related to the substance-abuse problem that has nearly derailed his career.

The seriousness of Gordon’s hamstring injury is not known. The Browns’ Week Three game is on Thursday night, so he won’t have enough time to recover.

Also out for the Browns are linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle), tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle).