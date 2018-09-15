Patriots rule out Marcus Cannon, Keion Crossen

Getty Images

The Patriots downgraded starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and reserve cornerback Keion Crossen, ruling both out for Sunday’s game. Cannon, who has a calf injury, and Crossen, who has a hamstring injury, did not make the trip.

But running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel are with the team. Burkhead has a concussion and Michel a knee issue.

The Patriots listed all four players — Crossen, Cannon, Burkhead and Michel — as questionable in their Friday status report.

Michel was inactive last week as was Crossen.

With Jeremy Hill out for the season with a torn ACL, the Patriots could use Michel and Burkhead. Burkhead led the Patriots in rushing last week against Houston with 18 carries for 64 yards.