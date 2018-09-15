Report: Browns thought Josh Gordon was “not himself” on Saturday

AP

More than six years and multiple extended suspensions after he arrived as a second-round pick in the supplemental draft, receiver Josh Gordon will be leaving the Browns. So what happened?

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that “Gordon showed up late to the facility on Saturday morning and was ‘not himself.'” Some in the organization wondered whether his behavior suggested the he was under the influence.

Gordon, permanently in Stage 3 of the substance-abuse program following banishment and reinstatement after a full year out of the game, is one false move from another banishment. (The league possibly has relaxed its definition of “one false move” in recent months.) This one may go deeper than a potential relapse, however.

As one league source explained it to PFT, Gordon has been habitually tardy. The Browns apparently decided that the headaches and the high maintenance outweighed the lure of a return to his 2013 form, when he generated 1,646 receiving yards in only 14 games.

With 15 games left in the 2018 season, Gordon may now find his next second chance elsewhere, like eventual Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter once did. All that’s left is for Browns coach Hue Jackson to say of Gordon, “All he does it catch touchdowns.”