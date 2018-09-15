Report: Dennis Kelly hospitalized with virus

Getty Images

The Titans quickly are running out of tackles.

Already without starting right tackle Jack Conklin and starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, Titans backup right tackle Dennis Kelly remains in the hospital battling a virus, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The team listed Kelly as questionable with an illness after he didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

Kelly spent Friday night in the hospital as doctors attempted to diagnose the virus, per Kuharsky.

Kelly was supposed to start at right tackle in place of Conklin, who continues to rehab a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Lewan remains in concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from Miami defensive lineman Andre Branch last week.

The Titans promoted offensive tackle Tyler Marz from the practice squad, and he could start at right tackle Sunday. Kevin Pamphile will start at left tackle.

To make room for Marz on the active roster, the Titans waived cornerback Kenneth Durden.