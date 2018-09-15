Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

New Patriots RB Kenjon Barner could be fielding punts in his first game with the team.

Dolphins quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and David Fales are in a constant competition for the weekly No. 2 gig.

Bills superfan Pancho Billa will be at the home opener despite fighting cancer.

Jets QB Sam Darnold likely will have another target — Jermaine Kearse — for the home opener.

The Bengals’ work-in-progress offensive line held up very well against Baltimore.

One word has vaulted Jabrill Peppers over Antonio Callaway as the Browns’ primary punt returner this weekend: Trust.

With Ravens LB C.J. Mosley injured, rookie Kenny Young will need to step up.

Steelers RB Stevan Ridley isn’t mad that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner failed to play Ridley in Week One.

The Texans love the potential of rookie TE Jordan Thomas.

Whether it skews toward run or pass, the Colts’ offense will do whatever it has to do to win. (So . . . play defense, too?)

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash calls Rob Gronkowski “the Cadillac of tight ends.”

The Titans have lost . . . to the Predators in a local cooking competition. (Yeah, that’s all that’s out there on the Titans only one day before a game.)

The Broncos’ official website urges fans to arrive early and stay hydrated (i.e., buy overpriced beverages) for Sunday’s game against Oakland.

Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh give the Chiefs an opportunity for a statement win.

Sunday’s game in Buffalo is the first regular-season leg in what for the Chargers will be the second biggest travel load of the season.

Raiders LT Kolton Miller‘s second start will come against a much more established player named Miller.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant didn’t talk football while hanging out at the Beyonce show.

New LB Alec Ogletree helped ensure there were no miscommunications on defense last week.

If any Eagles players, who will play Sunday in Tampa, just started hydrating on Friday, they’ve already lost.

Seats remain available for Sunday’s home opener in Washington.

Ankle soreness is still an issue for Bears OL Kyle Long.

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah says it’s “sad” to already be dealing with a new injury, after only 19 snaps of one game.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy still has confidence in the team’s running game.

Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes doesn’t know what his role will be on Sunday.

Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian plans to get rookie WR Calvin Ridley more involved.

The Panthers and new owner David Tepper will be doing their part to help the Carolinas after Florence.

Saints WR Michael Thomas continues to be motivated by his draft slide.

The Tampa heat may test the Buccaneers’ depth chart at receiver.

Cardinals DL Robert Nkemdiche was killed . . . in a local production of Sweeney Todd. (Hopefully his phone was off.)

The Rams don’t intend to make not targeting the tight ends a habit.

Undrafted G Najee Toran could start for the 49ers on Sunday.

Seahawks WR Brandon Marshall loves the vibe in Seattle that lets players be who they are.