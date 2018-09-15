Texans downgrade two to out

Getty Images

Saturdays often mean updates to injury reports, as players from a visiting who were listed as questionable or doubtful don’t make the trip to the city where the game will be played.

The Texans, who head to Nashville for an AFC South showdown with the Titans, added a pair of players to the “out” category on Saturday. Not traveling are receivers Sammie Coates and Keke Coutee. Both have hamstring injuries.

The good news (for now) is that the rest of the questionable Texans made the trek, including receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (back/elbow), cornerback Johnson Bademosi (knee), defensive end Christian Covington (thigh/knee), and linebacker Duke Ejiofor (hamstring). It doesn’t mean they’ll play, but it definitely means they aren’t guaranteed to not play, since it’s hard to play if you’re in, you know, a different state entirely.