Washington tackles launch “Business Fridays”

The concept of casual Friday has been a staple of American workplaces for years. In Washington, a trio of offensive linemen have turned the topic on its head.

Tackles Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, and Ty Nsekhe wore a dress and tie under their practice jerseys before Sunday’s home opener against Indianapolis.

It happened spontaneously, apparently because they had oversized practice jerseys.

“The equipment room put these big ol’ shirts in our locker yesterday,” Williams said, via the Washington Times. “I don’t know why, but we came down for practice and we just figured we’d throw them on. We call it ‘Business Fridays.’ It’s about business.”

If it works, look for more players to be wearing dress shirts and ties under their jerseys on Fridays. And maybe on other days of the week.