49ers have checked in on Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Browns are parting ways with wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday, but it remains unclear if they will be trading him or releasing him.

PFT reported on Sunday morning that a few teams have reached out to the Browns about the possibility of trading for the talented and oft-suspended wideout. One of those teams revealed itself on Sunday afternoon.

Before Sunday’s game against the Lions, 49ers General Manager John Lynch told reporters that they have made a call about Gordon and are doing their due diligence on a possible deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Gordon has “his eye” on the 49ers as a landing spot. That report also mentioned the Cowboys as a team that Gordon would be interested in joining, but there’s been no word on Dallas making overtures to Cleveland at this point.