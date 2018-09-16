Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams officially in lineup for Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
AP

Reports on Sunday morning indicated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams would be in the lineup for the Packers against the Vikings in Week Two and we now know for sure.

The Packers handed in their list of inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kickoff and neither player was among those listed. Rodgers returned to practice on Saturday after sitting out during the week to rest the knee he hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Adams has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Rookie linebacker Oren Burks was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury and he will miss his second straight game.

The Vikings ruled center Pat Elflein out on Friday and gave no other injury designations. That includes defensive end Everson Griffen, who had an incredulous response to being listed as a limited participant with a toe injury on Thursday. He’s active and will be testing Rodgers ability to evade pass rushers on his injured knee.

9 responses to “Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams officially in lineup for Packers

  2. If you can put out a double confirmation for sure post about Rodgers in like, half an hour, that’d be great.

  7. Starting AROD is not a smart decision by McCarthy & the Packers. I understand they had to being this is a DIV Game in a STACKED NFC-North, a game GB Cannot afford to give up behind QB Kizer however with his mobility affected if he starts getting hit because he cannot protect himself the Packers might regret this if AROD gets beat up even worse. The MN Front-7 is arguably the best in football possessing a nasty elite pass rush both inside and outside at DE, and both LB’s can rush/blitz as well. Zimmer smells blood as well knowing AROD is coming hurt and will most definitely come after him hitting him early n often trying to knock him out of the game, hopefully Aaron Rodgers makes it thru and ends up winning this game.

  9. hawkkiller says:
    September 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    ///////

    Agreed. Except the part about winning…lol. Now hear me out. They are speculating its a bone bruise with a ligament sprain. He has a big brace on it, that alone will limit mobility. Sam Bradford obviously is no where near what Aaron is as far as QB, not comparing at all. Bradford had the same injury last year and tried to play against Chicago and literally escaped serious injury before they put Keenum in. I just hope Rodgers is able to protect himself.

