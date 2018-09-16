Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams officially in lineup for Packers

AP

Reports on Sunday morning indicated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams would be in the lineup for the Packers against the Vikings in Week Two and we now know for sure.

The Packers handed in their list of inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kickoff and neither player was among those listed. Rodgers returned to practice on Saturday after sitting out during the week to rest the knee he hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Adams has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Rookie linebacker Oren Burks was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury and he will miss his second straight game.

The Vikings ruled center Pat Elflein out on Friday and gave no other injury designations. That includes defensive end Everson Griffen, who had an incredulous response to being listed as a limited participant with a toe injury on Thursday. He’s active and will be testing Rodgers ability to evade pass rushers on his injured knee.