Aaron Rodgers expected to start on Sunday afternoon

Given that he said all week that he was comfortable playing without practicing, word that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took part in practice on Saturday looked like a good sign for his chances of starting against the Vikings.

His knee isn’t 100 percent, but multiple reports say that’s the case. Barring any new developments on Sunday, Rodgers is expected to be in the lineup against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals.

Rodgers injured the knee in the first half of last Sunday’s game against the Bears, but returned in the second half to pilot the team to a 24-23 comeback win.

It also looks like Rodgers will have one of his top receiving targets in the lineup. Wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will play on Sunday.