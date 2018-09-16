Aaron Rodgers knew the Packers would win 24-23

Getty Images

Before Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finalized a stirring 24-23 win over the Bears last week, Rodgers knew it would happen.

“All I was thinking [in the second half] is, ‘We’re gonna win this thing, 24-23,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews of FOX.

Fortunately, his other prediction from that night didn’t come to fruition.

“I hope the season’s not over,” Rodgers said regarding his first thought after the injury.

The season’s definitely not over for Rodgers. And the good news is he’ll be playing today. The bad news is he’ll be facing a rabid Vikings defense that managed to break his collarbone last year, even when he had full mobility.