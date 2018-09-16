Aaron Rodgers wearing brace, takes first sack

AP

The Packers are trying to protect Aaron Rodgers, in more ways than one.

Rodgers is wearing a bulky brace on his injured left knee, but they’re also trying to call plays to kepe him on two feet.

Early on, the Packers were alternating between plays out of the pistol and shotgun formations, to keep Rodgers from dropping back any more than necessary.

He was sacked once by the Vikings (which brings a whole different kind of flashbacks), and was 3-of-4 passing for 19 yards on his first possession, which ended with a punt.

It appears to be a conscious effort to keep things quick for Rodgers while he’s something other than 100 percent.