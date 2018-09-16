Ben Roethlisberger struggling early

Ben Roethlisberger started for the Steelers, but neither he nor the Steelers are off to a good start.
The Chiefs lead 14-0, outgaining Pittsburgh 91 to minus-5 yards after two possessions by each team.
The Steelers listed Roethlisberger as questionable after he missed two days of practice to rest a bruised elbow. He is wearing a sleeve on his elbow.
Thus far, he has fumbled a snap that he recovered and gone 2-for-5 for minus-2 yards.
It is quiet at Heinz Field as the Chiefs have marched up and down the field.
De'Anthony Thomas returned a punt 31 yards, fumbled it into the air, caught it and went another 12 yards to the Steelers 10-yard line. Two plays later, Chris Conley caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce on the Chiefs’ next drive, completing a four-play, 71-yard drive that included completions of 10 and 40 yards to Sammy Watkins.