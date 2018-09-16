Bills getting blown out again

AP

The Buffalo Bills are not a good football team.

It’s too early to draw many conclusions about this NFL season, but it’s not too early to say that: The Bills stink. No doubt about it.

Today the Bills are down 21-3 against the Chargers, a week after getting destroyed by the Ravens. Considering that neither the Ravens nor the Chargers looked very good in their other games, it’s safe to say the constant here is that the Bills are bad.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen, getting the start in place of Nathan Peterman, is playing it safe, with three of his first five completions going to running back LeSean McCoy. Allen looks a little better than Peterman, but that’s not saying much.

The reality is that neither of the Bills’ quarterbacks are going to make them a competitive team. Buffalo looks like the worst team in the league.