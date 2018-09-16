Bills turn in a second straight ugly loss as Chargers cruise to victory

Getty Images

The Bills looked like the worst team in football in Week One. They changed quarterbacks this week but didn’t look much different.

The Chargers took a 21-3 first-quarter lead today in Buffalo and never looked back, winning 31-20. The game wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate, as the Bills put up some garbage-time points.

Josh Allen, Buffalo’s new starting quarterback, showed off his very strong arm on a 57-yard completion to Zay Jones and generally looked better than last week’s starter, Nathan Peterman. But Allen still has a lot of work to do with reading defenses and recognizing when the pass rush is coming. He’s really not ready to be an NFL starter, even if he is better than Peterman.

Philip Rivers turned in a very efficient passing game, completing 23 of 27 passes for 256 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. And Austin Ekeler was impressive, with 11 carries for 77 yards.

But this game was more about how bad the Bills were than about how good the Chargers were. Buffalo looks like the worst team in the league.