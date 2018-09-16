Blaine Gabbert starts for Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are missing their starting offensive tackles and their backup at right tackle. Their starting quarterback has a pinched nerve in his elbow.

So it is no surprise that backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert trotted out to start for the Titans against the Texans.

Marcus Mariota is active but did not do much throwing in pregame warmups. Mariota, wearing a glove on his right hand, still could play.

Gabbert missed on his first attempt as the Titans would have gone three-and-out except for the fake punt that resulted in a touchdown on fourth down.

Safety Kevin Byard, the upback, threw a deep pass to wide-open safety Dane Cruikshank for an easy 66-yard touchdown with 9:51 remaining in the first quarter. The Titans lead 7-0.