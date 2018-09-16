Blake Bortles’ big day leads way to 31-20 win over Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jaguars were criticized for shying away from letting quarterback Blake Bortles throw the ball in the second half of last year’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots and it seems they have a different feeling about letting Bortles put the game on his shoulders this time around.

Jacksonville went into halftime with a 24-3 after Bortles threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and they kept throwing the ball in the second half. That approach worked out for them as Bortles’ fourth touchdown pass pushed their lead to 18 points in the fourth quarter and a big throw to Niles Paul on 2nd-and-16 helped them run the clock out on a 31-20 win.

Bortles’ feet helped on that front as well. The quarterback scrambled for 10 yards to convert a thrid down a short time later and the result was pretty much academic at that point. Bortles finished the day 29-of-45 for 377 yards and added 26 yards on the ground in a well-rounded performance that could easily be considered the best of his career.

He did throw one interception, but the Jaguars defense made sure it didn’t come back to haunt him when Dante Fowler stripped Tom Brady on a sack a few plays later. That was one of many frustrating plays for the Patriots offense over the course of the afternoon as the Jaguars did a good job taking away Rob Gronkowski (two catches for 15 yards) and making sure the New England attack was short on explosive plays.

The win is the first regular season win over the Patriots in team history and leaves the Jaguars with a 2-0 record on the season. They’ll be at home for the next two weeks to face the Titans and Jets as they try to make sure that a second straight meeting with the Patriots in the postseason will take place in Jacksonville.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Blake Bortles’ big day leads way to 31-20 win over Patriots

  1. Tom Coughlin > Bill Belichick. By a mile.

    This is just another beautiful day for owner Shahid Khan and Jaguars fans.

  2. Certainly not my first choice. But it seems like an early loss followed by all kinds of declarations about how the dynasty is dead has become an annual tradition. As well as what always happens after that.

  5. new england patriots penalties = 2 for 25 yards

    Jacksonville Jaguars penalties = 7 for 71 yards

    ANOTHER example of the unbalanced nfl officiating helping new england.

  7. Odd game. 🤔 Pats are usually good for a clunker or two in September so this is not out of character in general… but it was strange to see how both of two GOAT’s on the Pats (Belichick and Brady of course) were just so….off. In the same game, which is rare. Lots to chew on. Oh well.

    Jags were better today for sure. Nice win. Enjoy 🙂

  9. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    Certainly not my first choice. But it seems like an early loss followed by all kinds of declarations about how the dynasty is dead has become an annual tradition. As well as what always happens after that.

    —————————-
    Not your first choice? I thought you hated the Pats as much as I do.

  10. I would fear for my job if I were one of those refs. But Goodell needs to understand, even they couldn’t stop that beating.

  13. As a Pats fan, while I wished for a win, I have little issue with the loss. Jacksonville just plain outplayed the Pats. Pats had no pass rush, and too many yards after the catch. I expect a couple of personnel changes this coming week. I think the refs made calls slightly in the Jags favor, but not enough to effect the result. I don’t think they were showing bias, they just missed stuff; a clear clip in the first half, a clear pick on Chung on one of the touchdowns, and Jenkins clearly shoving a Pat d-lineman over the pile well after the whistle.

  14. I get it is only week 2 but it is good to see teams like the Jags and Chiefs, teams in the AFC, stepping up and playing good ball so that the Pats don’t just glide right into the Super Bowl because of weak conference… lets hope it continues!

  15. doctorrustbelt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    new england patriots penalties = 2 for 25 yards

    Jacksonville Jaguars penalties = 7 for 71 yards

    ANOTHER example of the unbalanced nfl officiating helping new england.


    Is it possible that they are just well coached
    Do you crybabies cry and complain even when they lose.

  16. ustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    Certainly not my first choice. But it seems like an early loss followed by all kinds of declarations about how the dynasty is dead has become an annual tradition. As well as what always happens after that.
    +++
    Well, it will end, at some point. Then Pat’s fans will be like all other fans of cities that had a dynasties, and talk about ‘remember when’.

    Enjoy the ride!

  17. That interception wasn’t even on Bortles, Jenkins hit it up into the air and a DB came down with it. This was by far Bortles best performance. He looked Legit today.

  18. doctorrustbelt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    new england patriots penalties = 2 for 25 yards

    Jacksonville Jaguars penalties = 7 for 71 yards

    ANOTHER example of the unbalanced nfl officiating helping new england.
    ———
    Just that opening drive “defense” on Gronk with the tanking of jersey on replay. Sure buddy. That set the tempo right there.

    Pats oline and dline completely dominated by Jax. Third down defense was atrocious, couldn’t make a stop at all. Bortles picked them a part, just where they left off against Foles it seems. Defense isn’t right when Foles and Bortles look like Brees and Rodgers.

    Good thing it’s early in the season. Lots of work to do. Well played game Jax, deserved the win, congrats

  20. doctorrustbelt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    new england patriots penalties = 2 for 25 yards

    Jacksonville Jaguars penalties = 7 for 71 yards

    ANOTHER example of the unbalanced nfl officiating helping new england.

    ————————
    How can you still be crying?

  21. Congrats the Jags played a very tough game. 97 degrees at game time had to be brutal on that field for both teams.

    However the Pats have often lost a game or two in the first quarter of the season and the teams that beat them almost universally faded down the stretch. Most notably Cincy a few years ago and KC last season.

    The Pats won the Super Bowl the year the Bengals won that game, and reached it though last last season. Both of the teams that beat them failed to get past round 1 of the playoffs

  23. Maybe off wasn’t the right word in my last post.

    Passive is probably a better one. It’s like the Pats were just playing to just get the game off the schedule and get out of there.

    Still love em but that was very odd to see. 🤔

  24. I used to think Peyton Manning had an enormous forehead, but the more showtime it gets, Brady’s head profile looks ridiculously narrow by the same head standard. Maybe that generation just had weird heads or something? Something in the Gatorade, maybe?

  26. vaphinfan says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:39 pm
    Just waiting for a patriots fan to comment congrats on winning their super bowl.
    ———————

    Looks like you beat them to it. Sorta tipped you hand on that.

  28. .
    The Patriots went with their patented “cover none” defense, hoping to confuse Bortles by leaving all receivers wide open.
    .

  29. Surprised there are actually a few New England fans with integrity and in touch with reality who can admit that they just got stomped by the Blake Bortles led Jags.

    It’s too bad they get drowned out by incessant crying of the average Boston fannyboy who can’t stop whining fantasies of victimhood for their favorite team that needs to actively cheat AND have the refs tilt the game in their favor just to compete or else they lose to Bortles, Foles etc.

    If those whiners could just deal with reality like adults maybe the team they want to pretend they’re a part of wouldn’t be so despised by everyone that wants to see athletic competition without WWE style rigging

  31. Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:38 pm
    JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    Certainly not my first choice. But it seems like an early loss followed by all kinds of declarations about how the dynasty is dead has become an annual tradition. As well as what always happens after that.

    —————————-
    Not your first choice? I thought you hated the Pats as much as I do.

    —————————-
    I hate the Jags more. I have no stomach to listen to Ramsey after this. To him this was the Superbowl so brace yourself.

  32. Congrats to the Jags….. played a great game….
    The SKY IS FALLING THE SKY IS FALLING…..
    All the chicken little fabs from other teams biggest fantasy……just because you scream it, it doesn’t make it so…..
    & were on to Detroit…..
    Go Pats!!!

  37. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:56 pm
    Jacksonville just won their SB. The Patriots will win theirs on Feb 3.

    ——————
    Thats utter nonsense from a fake Pats fan.

  38. Worst play calling I’ve seen in a good 10 years, and the few times the Pats actually made the right choice the Jags knew the play better than they did. Add in awful tackling and a largely theoretical secondary and by rights we should have lost by 50. Kinda wish we did just to light a fire under someone. Congrats Jags you were the better team by a country mile.

  39. Patrick says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:54 pm
    Surprised there are actually a few New England fans with integrity and in touch with reality who can admit that they just got stomped by the Blake Bortles led Jags.

    It’s too bad they get drowned out by incessant crying of the average Boston fannyboy who can’t stop whining fantasies of victimhood for their favorite team that needs to actively cheat AND have the refs tilt the game in their favor just to compete or else they lose to Bortles, Foles etc.

    If those whiners could just deal with reality like adults maybe the team they want to pretend they’re a part of wouldn’t be so despised by everyone that wants to see athletic competition without WWE style rigging
    ———————-

    billshatnerstoupee says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm
    I don’t think we’ll be seeing mr. law for a while.

    ————————
    Hey hes all ours and you cant have him!!!

  41. New England always seems to lay an egg in early season day games in Florida. Hopefully Chung and Trey will be back next week.

    Enjoy the win, Jax fans. By your own media’s analysis, this was the biggest regular season game in franchise history.

  43. doctorrustbelt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    new england patriots penalties = 2 for 25 yards

    Jacksonville Jaguars penalties = 7 for 71 yards

    ANOTHER example of the unbalanced nfl officiating helping new england.

    Yeah,that’s why the Jags won the game…because the refs helped the Patriots. Come on,man. The Jags were the better team today,and that’s all there is to it.

  45. pittsburghdamned says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:57 pm
    Hysterical. Never gets old watching Brady & Belichick pout on the sideline.

    Pats are Done. Jags will be 6-10

    Sooooo did you say that when they got blown out in week 1 last year???

    Why is it when the Patriots have their 3-4 losses every season
    We get the same “pats are done” comment??

  46. The Jags manhandled the Pats today and were the better team. Pats defense played too far off the Jags receivers and Bortles picked them clean. Great game plan and execution. That was a good whipping.

  47. As a Patriots fan I’m really not very disappointed, Jax should win at home and although D was bad in 1st half, are they going to run same plays all over again?

  50. TruFBFan says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:03 pm
    Pats fans when they win? “Wish I had a 6th finger!

    Pats fans when they lose to Blake? “Um..well”. Dominated today.
    ——————————-
    The Pats did get beaten by a team that was better prepared and played harder. “Um….welll” is about all there is to be said.

    Why would a 6th finger be useful? Where would it even go?

  52. Can’t get behind like that but happy the Patriots fought to the end. Offense was horrible in the first half. Defense was horrible for 90% of the game. Long way to go on the season.

  53. finzfan49 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Where is tylaw??? Crickets…
    The game wasn’t as close as the score.
    Jags are legit

    12

    4

    —————–

    Laughable. I literally said, before Brady fumbled “take the 3 and you are within a TD and momentum”…..The game is about opportunity and momentum.

    You morons do this stuff every year and then go quiet all the way into January, only if NE does not win the SB.

  54. Lifetime Jag fan since day one. Hated Bortles and rode that dude so hard. My criticisms of him made me hated by many in Jax. Eating my crow tonight. I’m DONE. DUDE PLAYED PERFECT!!!!! Interception wasn’t his fault. My god he played lights out. Great decisions all around. With 2nd tier wideouts, missing his starting RB, Calais hurt, and left tackle out- he DOMINATED.

    Wow. KC at Jax for the super bowl.

  56. Patrick says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Surprised there are actually a few New England fans with integrity and in touch with reality who can admit that they just got stomped by the Blake Bortles led Jags.

    It’s too bad they get drowned out by incessant crying of the average Boston fannyboy who can’t stop whining fantasies of victimhood for their favorite team that needs to actively cheat AND have the refs tilt the game in their favor just to compete or else they lose to Bortles, Foles etc.

    If those whiners could just deal with reality like adults maybe the team they want to pretend they’re a part of wouldn’t be so despised by everyone that wants to see athletic competition without WWE style rigging

    9

    7
    —————-

    LMAO

    I don’t think holding serve at home 31-20, is being “stomped”, where minutes earlier it was about to be NE within a TD.

    Wow.

    Do you people watch the same games or just gush over Nantz and Romo being the most annoying announcers ever, openly rooting for NE’s opponent?

  57. The Jaguars just outplayed the Patriots and did a solid job of staying aggressive throughout. Congrats– well played!

    As a Patriots fan, I’m not shocked nor am I ready to sound the alarm (they have a history of improving and being better in Nov/Dec than they are in Sep/Oct). They just got outplayed. They also looked a bit “vanilla” on offense. The strip-sack of Brady which would have at least got them within a score (8 points) was crushing, and I also hated to see them punt on 4th and half-a-football late in the 4th.

    Here’s hoping they can bounce back and grab a win against Matty P. and the Lions next week.

  58. billshatnerstoupee says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    I don’t think we’ll be seeing mr. law for a while.

    6

    2

    —————-

    Wait, aren’t you a steelers fan?

    LOL!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!