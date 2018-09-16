Blake Bortles’ big day leads way to 31-20 win over Patriots

Getty Images

The Jaguars were criticized for shying away from letting quarterback Blake Bortles throw the ball in the second half of last year’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots and it seems they have a different feeling about letting Bortles put the game on his shoulders this time around.

Jacksonville went into halftime with a 24-3 after Bortles threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and they kept throwing the ball in the second half. That approach worked out for them as Bortles’ fourth touchdown pass pushed their lead to 18 points in the fourth quarter and a big throw to Niles Paul on 2nd-and-16 helped them run the clock out on a 31-20 win.

Bortles’ feet helped on that front as well. The quarterback scrambled for 10 yards to convert a thrid down a short time later and the result was pretty much academic at that point. Bortles finished the day 29-of-45 for 377 yards and added 26 yards on the ground in a well-rounded performance that could easily be considered the best of his career.

He did throw one interception, but the Jaguars defense made sure it didn’t come back to haunt him when Dante Fowler stripped Tom Brady on a sack a few plays later. That was one of many frustrating plays for the Patriots offense over the course of the afternoon as the Jaguars did a good job taking away Rob Gronkowski (two catches for 15 yards) and making sure the New England attack was short on explosive plays.

The win is the first regular season win over the Patriots in team history and leaves the Jaguars with a 2-0 record on the season. They’ll be at home for the next two weeks to face the Titans and Jets as they try to make sure that a second straight meeting with the Patriots in the postseason will take place in Jacksonville.