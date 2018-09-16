Brandon Scherff questionable to return with knee injury

Getty Images

Washington Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff got his leg caught with teammate Chase Roullier as the two went out to block on a screen pass to Adrian Peterson.

Scherff stayed down, getting checked by the team’s medical staff before walking off slowly under his own power.

Washington lists him as questionable to return with a right knee injury.

The team has shifted Roullier to right guard and Tony Bergstrom entered at center.

Scherff missed two games last season with a knee injury, the only two games he has missed since Washington made him the fifth overall pick in 2015. He made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

Indianapolis leads Washington 7-3.