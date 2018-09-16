Broncos pull out 20-19 victory over Raiders

Getty Images

Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to give the Broncos their first lead and a 20-19 victory over the Raiders.

It marked the second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback for the Broncos, and the second consecutive blown halftime lead for the Raiders.

Last week, the Broncos trailed 24-20 in the fourth quarter when Case Keenum directed a seven-play drive for a game-winning touchdown with 11:11 left in the game. He was 4-for-4 on the drive, including the 4-yard touchdown throw to Demaryius Thomas.

It was even more dramatic Sunday.

The Broncos trailed 19-17 when they got the ball back with 1:58 remaining at their own 20. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 65 yards and had a 7-yard run in driving Denver to the Oakland 18.

Tim Patrick caught the last pass for 26 yards, getting out of bounds to stop the clock with 10 seconds left.

It culminated a furious second-half rally for the Broncos, who trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 late in the third quarter.

Keenum, who went 5-of-11 for 38 yards and an interception and a passer rating of 16.5 in the first half, finished 19-of-35 for 222 yards and an interception. He ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown on fourth down.

Rookie Phillip Lindsay is the first undrafted player in NFL history with more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games. He ran for 107 yards on 14 carries and caught one pass for 4 yards.

The Raiders had their second heartache in six days. They led the Rams 13-10 at halftime Monday night before wearing down in the second half and losing 33-13.

Derek Carr completed 29 of 32 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. Amari Cooper caught 10 passes for 116 yards.