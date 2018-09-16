Broncos pull out 20-19 victory over Raiders

Posted by Charean Williams on September 16, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to give the Broncos their first lead and a 20-19 victory over the Raiders.

It marked the second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback for the Broncos, and the second consecutive blown halftime lead for the Raiders.

Last week, the Broncos trailed 24-20 in the fourth quarter when Case Keenum directed a seven-play drive for a game-winning touchdown with 11:11 left in the game. He was 4-for-4 on the drive, including the 4-yard touchdown throw to Demaryius Thomas.

It was even more dramatic Sunday.

The Broncos trailed 19-17 when they got the ball back with 1:58 remaining at their own 20. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 65 yards and had a 7-yard run in driving Denver to the Oakland 18.

Tim Patrick caught the last pass for 26 yards, getting out of bounds to stop the clock with 10 seconds left.

It culminated a furious second-half rally for the Broncos, who trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 late in the third quarter.

Keenum, who went 5-of-11 for 38 yards and an interception and a passer rating of 16.5 in the first half, finished 19-of-35 for 222 yards and an interception. He ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown on fourth down.

Rookie Phillip Lindsay is the first undrafted player in NFL history with more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games. He ran for 107 yards on 14 carries and caught one pass for 4 yards.

The Raiders had their second heartache in six days. They led the Rams 13-10 at halftime Monday night before wearing down in the second half and losing 33-13.

Derek Carr completed 29 of 32 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. Amari Cooper caught 10 passes for 116 yards.

  1. Can someone inform Mark David that we could be 0-2 with Art Shell and his bed and breakfast offense. No need to break the bank for Reggie/Gruden/Carr

  8. Tough loss for me to absorb as a Raider fan but as someone who knows and dislikes Gruden’s M.O. not unexpected. If HC’s were judged on their first “scripted” 15 offensive plays or dominating the 1st half then Gruden would be near the top. But the fact is that the good HC’s are those who are able to make halftime adjustments (even when leading) and don’t allow their opponent to completely turn things around in the 2nd half (especially 4th quarter).

    Despite their 2-0 start, I’m not convinced at this early stage that Denver is a good team. But Vance Joseph (who I don’t think is a good HC) did a better job than the “coaching legend”. It looks like I was correct when I said that Gruden is a huge downgrade from Del Rio.

  11. A sickening loss by the Raiders. Maybe someday they’ll figure out how to close out a game they should have won. A heartbreaking defeat today, for sure.

  13. The raiders would have been blown out with Dennis Allen and Jack del Rio in these 2 games.. Gruden will turn it around.Lets see,the broncos were supposed to blow out Raiders,right?

    They’ll looked a lot better with injuries to DL

    Cooper over 100…. Defense played better

    Relax Raider fans..You sound like niner fans

  14. I had this game on the radio in the first half while driving home from Evergreen. As soon as Dave Logan announced the blocked extra point, I thought right then that the Raiders would lose by 1. True story.

  15. I’m really beginning to think the Raiders should cut Irvin. He cost us this game with his dumb penalty, and he’s not producing much on the field anyways. He’s beginning to seem more like a liability than an asset. We should have cut Irvin and signed Mack.

  16. As a Bronco Fan I still dont know what to think of this team. Defense is not what we expected, corners always play 10 yards off the line and get exposed on crossing routes, Chubb is still nowhere to be seen to take pressure off Von, O-Line is better at pass blocking but cant open holes for the run game to save their lives. Cowboys clearly need a receiver and I say give them D.T. Tired of the dropped passes and he nearly cost us the game. I expected Case to throw more picks then last year because he was always playing for his job and threw safe passes, this year he doesnt have to worry about that so hes gonna throw more picks. They got the W and thats what important but a game they escaped witha a victory. They need to fix these major issues b4 we play K.C. because those regular season darlings will destroy this team

  17. i knew it right away when they had to settle for field goals. they are better than a year ago but still building.

  19. Shout out Jon Gruden putting the game in the defenses hands when our defense sucks.

    Why do we pay Carr the big bucks? To hand it off to lynch?

  20. jjfootball says:
    Poor play calling at the end killed the Raiders, Raiders are clearly the better team!
    ==

    Some might wonder how an 0-2 team is better than a 2-0 team, especially after the latter just bested the former head-to-head.
    Knowledgeable followers of the sport might conclude that “poor play calling” in crunch time is hardly the mark of a good, let alone “better” team. In fact, poor play calling down the stretch two weeks in a row is just one of many factors that make Oakland appear quite mediocre.
    I don’t follow your logic, but then again I admit I’m old. It must be that newfangled “New Math” I’ve heard so much about.
    Raider Nation, where 0+2 equals better.

  21. Doesn’t matter neither one of these teams is going anywhere. Denver has been behind in every game until the last minute at home. Must be nice to start every season with your first two game at home, wait till they go on the road.

