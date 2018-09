Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are on the way to a big upset in New Orleans.

Cleveland, a nine-point underdog, is now leading by nine points, 12-3 in the third quarter.

The Browns’ defense has held the Saints’ offense largely in check, and Carlos Hyde ran for the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter to extend Cleveland’s three-point halftime lead.

New Orleans was heavily favored last week and lost. Lose twice as heavy favorites, and the Saints are in serious trouble.