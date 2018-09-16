Buccaneers hold off Eagles behind four Ryan Fitzpatrick TD passes

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
AP

Ryan Fitzpatrick has worn a lot of helmets over the course of his NFL career and he’s had his share of good moments, but he’s never had a two-game run like the one that’s kicked off this season.

Fitzpatrick threw four touchdown passes for the second straight week, something only Drew Bledsoe had done to start a season, and the Buccaneers held on for a 27-21 win over the Eagles in Tampa.

Fitzpatrick, who had started for five other teams against the Eagles over the course of his career, started the game with a 75-yard touchdown to DeSean Jackson and then added another 75-yarder to O.J. Howard later in the first half. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans caught the other touchdowns and Fitzpatrick ended the day 27-of-33 for 402 yards to continue as improbable a storyline as we’ve got through two weeks of games.

The Eagles found themselves down 27-7 after Evans’ score and they were playing without several offensive pieces thanks to injury, but Nick Foles was able to rally them back within a score by throwing a touchdown to Nelson Agholor with just under three minutes to play. Fitzpatrick hit Jackson and Evans for first downs on the next drive, however, and the Eagles lost their first game of the year.

A report on Sunday indicated that Foles won’t be starting their next game as Carson Wentz is on the verge of returning to action. If that’s the case, he’ll go out on the back of completing 35-of-48 passes for 334 yards and that touchdown to Agholor.

Jameis Winston will definitely be missing one more game for the Buccaneers because of his suspension and it’s going to be awfully difficult for the Buccaneers to justify pulling him out of the lineup unless Fitztragic replaces Fitzmagic against the Steelers next Monday night.

19 responses to “Buccaneers hold off Eagles behind four Ryan Fitzpatrick TD passes

  2. Yeah but a hobbled injury prone Wentz (anyone remember his elbow injury the year before) will fix their problems. Cant wait to hear what Lane Johnson runs his mouth about this week.

  5. I don’t know if the Eagles didn’t take the Bucs seriously but the Eagles could not defend the deep pass at all today. It was pretty much the same last week with Julio Jones but the Falcons couldn’t capitalize on Julio’s big day.

    The Bucs deserved the win. The Eagles couldn’t stop them.

  7. llcamino says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Yeah but a hobbled injury prone Wentz (anyone remember his elbow injury the year before) will fix their problems. Cant wait to hear what Lane Johnson runs his mouth about this week.

    nope. That was Foles who had the elbow injury but good try. Moron

  8. Hahaha as an Eagles fan I love the bitter/can’t get over it comments. Eagles did not play well today. Bucs did. Give credit where credit is due. But the angry fans that hate The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles are really still hurt and The Eagles are in your heads. The Eagles will be there ast the end book it.

  13. Totally Sad. I see shades of the 2016 season were the secondary is the Achilles heel again. Foles is okay for a stand up player but what good does it do when your secondary is like a piece of swish cheese especially on the Jackson reception were the defender is off about 5 feet. This team needs to do some soul searching cause what I see, it will only get worst. Time for some shaking down and man up..

  llcamino says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Yeah but a hobbled injury prone Wentz (anyone remember his elbow injury the year before) will fix their problems. Cant wait to hear what Lane Johnson runs his mouth about this week.

    ________________________

    Wentz has never had an elbow injury

  19. “EAGLES = one year dynasty”. Pretty much everyone that wins the Superbowl is a 1 year dynasty. This is why what the Pats have done is so special. That being said, as an Eagles fan, If having the joy of seeing your team win it all means that you’ll be called a 1 year dynasty, I’ll take it every time. Some teams never get to be called a 1 year dynasty.

