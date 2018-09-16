Bucs, DeSean Jackson pick up where they left off

Getty Images

The Eagles benefitted from DeSean Jackson‘s big play ability plenty of times early in his career.

They were hurt by it on Sunday. Jackson opened Sunday’s game in Tampa by catching a long pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in 1-on-1 coverage and then eluded Jalen Mills on his way into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown catch.

Jackson scored two long touchdowns against the Saints in last week’s 48-40 Bucs victory. He also suffered a concussion in that game, but was cleared through the concussion protocol in time to play this week.

That’s a big plus for the Buccaneers and the Eagles will have to see if they can come up with an answer to him, Fitzmagic and the rest of the Bucs.