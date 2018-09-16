Cardinals getting swamped in first halves so far

AP

The Cardinals may not be very good this season, but they’re particularly bad to start games so far this season.

Already trailing 19-0 at halftime against the Rams, they’re now operating with a combined deficit of 40-0 in the first halves of games this year.

Washington took a 21-0 lead into halftime last week, scoring all those points in the second quarter. The Rams likewise took the first quarter off before dropping 19 on them (without a kicker).

The Cards managed just two first downs in the first half and haven’t crossed midfield, looking particularly anemic before starting the second half with a three-and-out.