Chiefs drop Steelers to 0-1-1 with 42-37 win

The Chiefs won their second consecutive road game, dropping the Steelers to 0-1-1.

It was a coming out party for Patrick Mahomes — if he hadn’t already had one — with a record-setting performance. It’s a safe bet the second-year quarterback will win AFC offensive player of the week.

He went 23-of-28 for 326 yards and six touchdowns. Yes, six.

Mahomes tied Len Dawson’s team record for touchdown passes in a single game, with Dawson throwing his six against the Broncos on Nov. 1, 1964.

Mahomes has 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions this season, having thrown a mere four against the Chargers last week.

That is an NFL record for the most touchdown passes through the first two games of the season. Drew Brees (2009) and Peyton Manning (2013) previously held the record with nine each in their team’s first two games.

Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Watkins caught six passes for 100 yards. Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Chris Conley, Kareem Hunt and Demarcus Robinson each had a touchdown catch.

Ben Roethlisberger rebounded from a slow start to put up some huge numbers of his own and keep the Steelers in the game. He completed 39 of 60 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown.

Jesse James caught five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 13 for 121 yards and a score. Antonio Brown had nine catches but only for 67 yards.

James Conner gained only 17 yards and scored a touchdown on eight carries as the Steelers went into catch-up mode early after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter.

The Steelers needed a stop after closing to within five points, but the Chiefs ran out the final 1:59. Mahomes had a brief scare when he fumbled the snap at his own 35 with 1:40 left, but he recovered, allowing the Chiefs to remain perfect on the season.