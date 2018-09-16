Colts beat Washington 21-9

Getty Images

Frank Reich got his first victory as a head coach.

The Colts defense, not the offense, did the heavy lifting for the team Sunday. They held Washington out of the end zone as Dustin Hopkins kicked field goals of 49, 27 and 49 yards. He also missed a 49-yarder.

The Colts had three sacks of Alex Smith and three other hits on Washington’s quarterback.

Smith went 33-of-46 for 292 yards as Washington gained 334 yards.

Adrian Peterson didn’t look anything like he did last week, gaining only 20 yards on 11 carries, while catching three passes for 30 yards.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard made 18 tackles and had a sack.

Andrew Luck went 21-of-31 for 179 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. T.Y. Hilton caught seven passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Luck hit Eric Ebron for a 7-yard score and Hilton for a 3-yard score. The Colts’ other touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Nyheim Hines, the eighth play of a 75-yard drive.