Colts dominating Washington so far, holding 14-3 lead

The Colts have outgained Washington 162 yards to 56 yards so far, dominating the first quarter and a half.

More importantly, they lead 14-3 on the scoreboard.

Tight end Eric Ebron caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to complete and 11-play, 75-yard drive. That gave the Colts a 7-0 lead with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Washington got a 49-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal to draw within 7-3 early in the second quarter.

But the Colts tacked on another touchdown on an 8-yard run by Nyheim Hines, going 75 yards on eight plays.

Luck has completed 10 of 14 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Alex Smith is 5-for-8 for only 35 yards.