Colts lead Washington 14-3 at intermission

Not much has gone right for Washington.

It let Andrew Luck march right down the first on the Colts’ first drive and ended the half with a 49-yard missed field goal from Dustin Hopkins, who earlier made a 49-yard field goal for Washington’s only points.

The Colts lead 14-3.

Indianapolis got a 7-yard touchdown pass from Luck to tight end Eric Ebron to complete and 11-play, 75-yard drive after taking the opening kickoff. That gave the Colts a 7-0 lead with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter.

The Colts’ other touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Nyheim Hines, the eighth play of a 75-yard drive.

Indianapolis has outgained Washington 175 to 121 as Luck has completed 12 of 18 passes for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception. T.Y. Hilton has five catches for 71 yards.

Alex Smith has gone 10-for-16 for 97 yards. He has completed passes to five different receivers, with Adrian Peterson catching three passes for 30 yards but running for only 1 yard on three carries as Washington has struggled to run the ball.

Washington has only 31 yards on 10 carries.