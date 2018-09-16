Cowboys up 10-0 at halftime over Giants

AP

It’s a good thing the Cowboys scored on their first two possessions, because they haven’t done much since.

The good news is, the Giants haven’t done anything at all.

The Cowboys are up 10-0 at halftime, thanks to the early burst which included a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin.

But after following that with a field goal, their next three possessions gained a combined 53 yards, and didn’t cross midfield.

The Giants haven’t crossed the 50 at all themselves, and quarterback Eli Manning has been sacked four times. They have 79 yards of total offense.

The fact the Cowboys lost early momentum has kept it close, and the Giants are about one play away from making things interesting in a hurry.