Dak Prescott goes deep early for quick Cowboys lead

AP

The Cowboys nearly matched their point total from last week in the first two minutes of the game.

They definitely matched their excitement total.

The Cowboys took a quick 7-0 lead on the Giants, with Dak Prescott hitting Tavon Austin for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

That downfield element wasn’t there in last week’s 16-8 loss to the Panthers, in which the Cowboys were the only team in the league without a play of 20 yards or longer.

But they were able to get Austin loose down the sideline for the early lead. We’ll see if it holds up, as they showed few indications of being an explosive offense outside their run game.