Dan Bailey is waiting for the “right team”

Rarely is ever has a kicker been trending on Twitter without even attempting a kick. But with so many kickers missing kicks on Sunday and with former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey available, his name has been near the top of the stack for the last few hours.

So what’s next for Bailey? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bailey is waiting for the “right team.” He has, per the source, turned down four “very good offers,” and more calls have been made to his agent based on Sunday’s outcomes.

The Vikings, who gave the job to rookie draft pick Daniel Carlson, could be the right place for Bailey. The team has the offense and defense to contend, but with Carlson missing three field goals on Sunday, they definitely need to upgrade. Bailey is the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, and he could be the most logical candidate to join the Vikings.