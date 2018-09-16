DeSean Jackson set to play Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is set to play against one of his former teams on Sunday.

Jackson suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s victory over the Saints, but was able to return to practice as the week unfolded. According to multiple reports, he’s made the final steps through the concussion protocol and has been cleared to play against the Eagles.

Before getting hurt, Jackson made a major impact in Tampa’s 48-40 win last week. He caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, so the Eagles will likely be on guard against their one-time deep threat striking again.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul also drew a questionable tag on Friday, but multiple reports have him set to play as well. Cornerback Brent Grimes and defensive tackle Vita Vea remain out for Tampa , however.