Deshaun Watson: I’m not panicking

Getty Images

The Texans are 0-2 after a 20-17 loss to the Titans that ended with time running out after quarterback Deshaun Watson hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for 31 yards down the middle of the field.

Houston didn’t have any timeouts to stop the clock and try a game-tying field goal, but Watson said he was “trying to take a shot” rather than throw the ball away and preserve time for another play. Watson said he knew others would feel that was the wrong choice and he said that’s not the only place where he might differ from conventional wisdom about his team.

“We’re fine,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “If you’re one of the guys, one of the people, one of the fans hitting the panic button, then that’s on y’all. Don’t hop on the train later on down the season. There’s no point in panicking. I know I’m not going to panic especially with what I came from in my childhood. So, it comes with it. I’ve taken losses before. You take it on the chin.”

Watson was 22-of-32 for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the Texans came back from 14-0 down to take a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter. He also threw an interception, got sacked four times and took eight hits on a day when the Texans gave up a touchdown on a fake punt and struggled to stop plays out of the Wildcat formation in the first half.

That all added up to a loss and it will be hard to convince anyone that panic is a bad idea if they can’t avoid another one against the Giants next week.