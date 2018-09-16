DeVante Parker inactive again for Dolphins

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was inactive for the Dolphins in Week One after being listed as doubtful due to the broken finger he suffered this summer, but things appeared to be trending toward a return to the lineup this Sunday against the Jets.

Parker was a full participant in practice in practice on Thursday and Friday and head coach Adam Gase said that the wideout “seems fine” when discussing his condition during the week. Something wasn’t fine enough on Sunday, however.

Parker is one of six Dolphins players — they have one less inactive than usual because they did not replace guard Josh Sitton on the active roster — listed as inactive for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium. Whether that was because of his health or a coach’s decision is a question that will have to wait.

The Jets will be getting a wideout back for this week’s game. Jermaine Kearse sat out Week One with an abdominal injury, but was off the injury report heading into Sunday’s contest.