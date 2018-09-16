DeVante Parker on not playing: Of course I’m not OK with it

Getty Images

As the week played out in Miami, it seemed likely that wide receiver DeVante Parker would be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Ninety minutes before kickoff, however, the Dolphins announced that Parker was inactive for the AFC East clash. After the 20-12 Miami win, Parker was asked if he felt well enough to play.

Parker, who was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after missing the opener with a broken finger, said he “felt pretty good.” He was then asked if he felt OK about not playing.

“Of course not,” Parker said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Parker said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that Parker said he had not been told why he was inactive. That question will be directed to head coach Adam Gase in the days to come as well.