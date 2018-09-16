AP

Receiver Josh Gordon reportedly wants to play for the Cowboys. But do the Cowboys want Josh Gordon?

Even with Brice Butler joining the team (a fact that PFT has confirmed), the Cowboys still lack a game-breaking, home-run hitting option in the passing game. Someone who can command double coverage, drawing a safety away from centerfield and making it easier for the team’s gaggle of No. 2 receivers to have a chance to get open.

Gordon could be that guy. But Gordon has a history of off-field issues, arising from issues with the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The Cowboys have dealt with players who have off-field issues, both in the past and in the present. From Pacman Jones to Greg Hardy to Dez Bryant to Randy Gregory, talent always tends to trump trouble in North Texas.

Nevertheless, a team source tells PFT that the Cowboys have no interest in Gordon, who quite possibly will be traded by the Browns on Monday — even though the Browns have said they’ll release him.

But with the Cowboys, everything is always subject to change. At any time. Or, as another team source explained it to PFT, “You can never know with this organization.”