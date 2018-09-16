Dolphins grab 7-0 lead after Sam Darnold INT

AP

Sam Darnold‘s first NFL interception came on his first NFL Pass and it was returned for a touchdown.

His second pick resulted in a touchdown for the Dolphins, but the score didn’t come immediately this time.

Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald intercepted Darnold’s pass near midfield and then returned it into the red zone. Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake ran the ball in from six yards out a few plays later in order to give Miami a 7-0 lead at MetLife Stadium.

That was a good change of fortunes for the Dolphins offense and offensive line. Their previous drive started with promising field position, but ended with Ryan Tannehill limping off the field after taking sacks from Jamal Adams and Henry Anderson.