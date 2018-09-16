Dolphins up 20-0 at halftime

AP

It would appear the Jets defense doesn’t know the Dolphins’ plays.

The Jets crowed about knowing what the Lions were going to run on their way to last Monday’s 48-17 win in Detroit, but they trail the Dolphins 20-0 after 30 minutes of play in their home opener. Kenyan Drake ran for a six-yard touchdown to open the scoring, Albert Wilson beat Buster Skrine for a 29-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and A.J. Derby caught a touchdown in the final minute of the half to increase the lead.

The Wilson touchdown came a play after Skrine was flagged for tackling Jakeem Grant by the facemask and Derby’s score came after a defensive holding penalty on Morris Claiborne wiped out a third down sack. Mistakes have hurt them on the other side of the ball as well. Sam Darnold threw an interception to set up Drake’s touchdown and Robby Anderson‘s fumble gave the Dolphins the ball to set up the second score.

Ryan Tannehill took a couple of early sacks, but found more luck when getting the ball out quickly as the game unfolded. The Dolphins have also been creative about getting the ball into Wilson’s hands out of the backfield to keep the Jets defense from settling in on what they plan to do from snap to snap.

Darnold has also been sacked twice and pressured often as the Dolphins are turning up the heat with the lead in hand. He was able to find some success just before halftime with a 44-yard gain to Terrelle Pryor and a 17-yarder to Chris Herndon, but Herndon couldn’t get into the end zone on a catch with seconds to play in the half.

That left the Jets scoreless and in need of a big comeback to make Darnold a winner in his home debut.