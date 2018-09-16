Falcons up 17-10, after fixing red zone woes

AP

For all their well-documented red zone issues last year and in the opener, the Falcons look relatively polished there today.

The Falcons are up 17-10 at half, with back-to-back touchdown drives from the dreaded area inside the 20-yard line.

Matt Ryan hit rookie receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper for the touchdown passes to cap the two drives.

The Falcons quarterback is 14-of-17 for 135 yards and the two scores so far, but that 2-of-2 in the red zone is the thing they’ll want to hang onto.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remained in the game after a quick concussion test on the sideline, following the helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, which led to Kazee’s ejection.