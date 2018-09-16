Fitzmagic is alive and well against Eagles

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw four touchdowns against the Saints in Week One and he’s one touchdown away from matching that total after the first half of Week Two.

Fitzpatrick connected with DeSean Jackson on a 75-yard touchdown to start the game, hit tight end O.J. Howard for a 75-yard score in the second quarter and then hit Chris Godwin to cap a 70-yard drive in the final minute of the half to leave the Buccaneers up 21-7 on the defending Super Bowl champs.

The time between the Jackson and Howard touchdowns was marked by rougher offensive sledding for the Bucs, but the Bucs defense forced a turnover and the Eagles offense saw three starters leave with injuries to make their afternoon even tougher.

Running back Jay Ajayi has a back injury and left tackle Jason Peters has a quad injury while wide receiver Mike Wallace was ruled out shortly after hurting his ankle. They came into the game without running back Darren Sproles, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and quarterback Carson Wentz, so it’s less than ideal conditions for the unit as they try to mount a comeback.

Fitzpatrick is 14-of-19 for 271 yards overall and more big plays in the second half will certainly lead to further discussion about how long his run will be in Tampa regardless of which other quarterbacks are available.