Greg Zuerlein hurt, Rams may not need him

Getty Images
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is officially questionable to return with a groin injury, even though he hasn’t done anything in the game.
So the Rams are adjusting without him.
Something must have come up in pre-game warmups for Zuerlein, because the Rams went for the two-point conversion after Todd Gurley‘s touchdown, and Gurley did the honors for an 8-0 lead.
Rams punter Johnny Hekker is handling kickoffs in his absence, but it’s unclear what exactly happened to Zuerlein, or whether it will matter for a Rams offense that looks otherwise sharp.