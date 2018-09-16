Greg Zuerlein hurt, Rams may not need him

Getty Images

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is officially questionable to return with a groin injury, even though he hasn’t done anything in the game.

So the Rams are adjusting without him.

Something must have come up in pre-game warmups for Zuerlein, because the Rams went for the two-point conversion after Todd Gurley‘s touchdown, and Gurley did the honors for an 8-0 lead.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker is handling kickoffs in his absence, but it’s unclear what exactly happened to Zuerlein, or whether it will matter for a Rams offense that looks otherwise sharp.