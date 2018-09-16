Hue Jackson: We all love Josh Gordon, but we did what we felt we had to do

Getty Images

The Browns added another wing to their chamber of horrors in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon in a 21-18 loss that came less than 24 hours after the team announced that they will be parting ways with wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday.

After the game, several Browns players including quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry said they did not think the unexpected move had an impact on how things played out against the Saints. Head coach Hue Jackson acknowledged that the move could have a negative effect if your team isn’t “strong enough,” but agreed with the assessment of his players.

“I always talk to the team in those situations,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “It wasn’t about keeping that out. I’ve always been honest and up front with our guys about what we’re doing as an organization ’cause I think that’s the way it should be. They should know. I told them that last night. Nobody flinched. They understood it. We wish Josh well on his journey. We all love and respect Josh but we had to do what we felt we had to do as an organization.”

The Browns still haven’t quite put their finger on what they have to do to end a game with a victory, although the last two weeks suggest filling Gordon’s roster spot with an accurate kicker would be a step in the right direction.